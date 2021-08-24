Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

