Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
