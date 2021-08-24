Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 19,945 shares.The stock last traded at $176.19 and had previously closed at $171.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASR. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

