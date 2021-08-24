Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 549,958 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

