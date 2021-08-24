Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Shares Up 15.1%

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)’s share price shot up 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 12,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

