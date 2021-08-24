GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Shares Up 5.2%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 394,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50.

GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

