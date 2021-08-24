Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)’s share price traded down 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GZUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

