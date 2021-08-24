Guider Reaches Market Cap of $6,321.68 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 5% against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $6,321.68 and approximately $37.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00794199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00099603 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars.

