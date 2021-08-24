Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Critical Analysis

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.03 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -19.65 Enerplus $550.34 million 2.51 -$689.29 million $0.07 76.71

Enerplus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulfport Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 1 8 0 2.89

Enerplus has a consensus target price of $10.47, suggesting a potential upside of 94.95%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Enerplus beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

