Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.66

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 12718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.