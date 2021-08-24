GYEN (GYEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $141,794.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. GYEN has a market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $141,794.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00125764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.13 or 0.99636253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00989542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06557165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

