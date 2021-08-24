Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

