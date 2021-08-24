Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,404 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

