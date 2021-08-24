Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

