Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,222 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after buying an additional 127,257 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.58.

