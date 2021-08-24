Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,534 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $35,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $137.48 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

