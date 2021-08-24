Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,936 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 315,600 shares of company stock valued at $85,748,830 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $411.89 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

