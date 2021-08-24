Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,366 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $25,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,436 shares of company stock worth $33,623,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

