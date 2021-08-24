Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $40.78 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,497 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. United Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 114,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

