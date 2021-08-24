Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,306 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $35,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.10.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

