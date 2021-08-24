Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $31,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,973,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.11.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

