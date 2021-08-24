Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

