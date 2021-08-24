Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,542 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,675,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

