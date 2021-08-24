Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,599 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.11% of Ormat Technologies worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

