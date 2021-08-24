Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,741 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $482.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.14 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.40. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

