Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 90,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.32% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $30,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

