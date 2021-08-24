Handshake Trading Up 38.3% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $123.35 million and $832,265.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,651.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.57 or 0.06695684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.86 or 0.01352179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00373257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00134503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.00668197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00337192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00330273 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 415,502,478 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.