HAPI Price Reaches $56.24 (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for $56.24 or 0.00115654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $19.19 million and $3.20 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 341,250 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

