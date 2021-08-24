Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,590

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

HL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,484 ($19.39). The company had a trading volume of 716,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,593.50. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

