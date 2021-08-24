Hathor (HTR) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $146.44 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,198.53 or 0.99849124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.01003347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.78 or 0.06804829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

