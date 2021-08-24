Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

HE opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

