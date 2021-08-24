HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

