Head-To-Head Analysis: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% Nomad Foods 8.49% 13.01% 5.03%

This table compares Sow Good and Nomad Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 60.26 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.60 $257.25 million $1.54 17.33

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sow Good and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

