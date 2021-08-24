Head to Head Analysis: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) versus Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

45.2% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waitr and Diginex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.71 $15.84 million $0.15 8.27 Diginex $290,000.00 647.66 -$125.33 million ($2.51) -1.92

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waitr and Diginex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67 Diginex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Waitr presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 162.10%. Diginex has a consensus price target of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 216.11%. Given Diginex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diginex is more favorable than Waitr.

Volatility & Risk

Waitr has a beta of -3.02, indicating that its share price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waitr beats Diginex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

