Head to Head Comparison: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) vs. Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -52.47% -30.43% -22.32% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SI-BONE and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 85.44%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Medifocus.

Volatility and Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SI-BONE and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.70 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -14.26 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.18 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Medifocus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

