Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

HTA stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

