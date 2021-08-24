Hedget (HGET) Price Tops $4.12 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $817,705.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00008616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.00788401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00099447 BTC.

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

