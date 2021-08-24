HedgeTrade Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $362.62 million and $89,689.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004779 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001057 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002173 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036599 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031431 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.