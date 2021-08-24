Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTWS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.80 ($2.78).

HTWS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 167.60 ($2.19). 639,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -55.79. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.46).

In other news, insider Alison Baker acquired 5,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

