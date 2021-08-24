Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Citigroup

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTWS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Helios Towers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.80 ($2.78).

LON:HTWS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,252. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.47. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

In related news, insider Alison Baker bought 5,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

