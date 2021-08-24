Helix Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $88,851.91 and $38.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00020628 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001587 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

