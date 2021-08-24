Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of HDIV remained flat at $GBX 86.40 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 190,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,837. The firm has a market cap of £163.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22).
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
