Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 1,770 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

MRK traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 390,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

