Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 346,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $418.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

