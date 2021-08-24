Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 5,730 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03.

