HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD) were down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.62.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.