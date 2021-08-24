Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of HTH opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.30.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 111,379.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 41.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

