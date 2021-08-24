Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,571.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,232 shares of company stock worth $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

