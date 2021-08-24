Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Up 68.7% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 68.7% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00795143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

