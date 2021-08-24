Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on HCHDF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

