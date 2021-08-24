Hoge Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.36 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $77.36 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 85.1% higher against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00800011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,742,294,239 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

